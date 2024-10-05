CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 Results To Be Out By October 15

The CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam results are expected to be announced by October 15, 2024. As per Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR that operates various schemes such as fellowship, research grants, awards and conduct CSIR NET exam, the results for CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam is expected to be released on October 15, 2024.

The CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam results are expected to be announced latest by 15th October 24.@NTA_Exams @ugc_india @CSIR_IND @DrNKalaiselvi — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) October 4, 2024

Nearly 9 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the UGC-NET 2024 exam that were conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. The results of the exam are usually released within a month, however the June session results have not been announced yet. The delay has resulted in anxiety and stress among students and teachers.



The agency had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the exam. The candidates who were not satisfied with the key had time till September 13, 2024 to raise challenges against any answer in the key. Applicants were required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non refundable processing fee for raising challenge against one answer.



Challenges made by the candidates would be verified by a panel of subject experts. In case any of the challenge by the candidate is found to be correct, the experts would revise the response of all the candidates accordingly. The results will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

