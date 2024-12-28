UGC-NET December 2024 Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

UGC-NET December 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2024 exam, which is scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 16, 2025. Those who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The exam will be conducted for 85 subjects in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities nationwide. The admit card contains essential details regarding the exam centre, timing, and candidate information.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official UGC NET website

On the homepage, select the link to download admit card

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for examination purposes.

Important Notes

Candidates facing issues while downloading the admit card or noticing any discrepancies in the details can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email, ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Mode of Examination



The UGC NET 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is essential for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

Check UGC-NET December 2024 Schedule Here

Exam Pattern

The examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1:

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2:

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.

Total Duration

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, with all questions being compulsory.

Medium of question paper

The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, except for language papers.

Candidates must choose the preferred medium during the online application process, and once selected, it cannot be changed.

In case of any ambiguity in translation, the English version will be considered final.

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 2 marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Unanswered or un-attempted questions will receive no marks.

If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, only those who attempted the question and selected a correct answer will be credited with marks.

If a question is dropped due to errors, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted it.

Age Limit and Relaxation



JRF:

Candidates must be under 30 years as of January 1, 2025.

Relaxation of up to 5 years is provided for candidates from OBC-NCL, SC/ST, PwD, and Third gender categories, as well as for women applicants.

Up to 5 years of relaxation is available for candidates with research experience, subject to certain conditions.

A 3-year relaxation is granted to candidates with an LLM degree, and a 5-year relaxation is available for armed forces personnel, subject to the length of service.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

PhD Admission: There is no upper age limit for admission to PhD programmes.