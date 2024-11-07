Advertisement

UGC Introduces "Ayurveda Biology" As A Subject In National Eligibility Test

University Grants Commission: This decision was approved during the UGC's 581st meeting, held on June 25, 2024, following recommendations from an expert committee.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UGC Introduces "Ayurveda Biology" As A Subject In National Eligibility Test

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced "Ayurveda Biology" as a new subject in the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET), beginning with the December 2024 cycle. This decision was approved during the UGC's 581st meeting, held on June 25, 2024, following recommendations from an expert committee.

The addition of Ayurveda Biology aligns with the UGC's focus on incorporating traditional Indian knowledge into higher education. This move will encourage more students to pursue studies in Ayurveda and related fields, enhancing research and innovation. The syllabus for this subject is now available on the UGC-NET website.

"Based on the expert committee's recommendations, the Commission, in its 581st meeting held on 25th June, 2024, has decided to add "Ayurveda Biology" as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET," the official notice reads.

Candidates interested in applying for the UGC NET can find detailed information on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. However, the application window for December 2024 has not yet opened.

Syllabus 

This Syllabus has 10 units.

  • History and Development of Ayurveda
  • Philosophy and Fundamental Principles of Ayurveda
  • Sharira Rachna and Kriya
  • Padartha Vijnana and Dravya Vijnana
  • Rasa Shastra, Bheshajya Kalpana and Ayurvedic Pharmacopeia
  • Disease Biology, Microbiology and Immunology
  • Genetics, Ayurgenomics, Cell and Molecular Biology
  • Physiology, Biochemistry and Nanotechnology
  • Biodiversity and Environmental Health, IPR and Entrepreneurship
  • Research Methodology, Biostatistics and Ayurveda-informatics
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
University Grants Commission, UGC-NET 2024, Ayurveda Biology In UGC NET
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com