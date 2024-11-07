UGC Introduces "Ayurveda Biology" As A Subject In National Eligibility Test

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced "Ayurveda Biology" as a new subject in the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET), beginning with the December 2024 cycle. This decision was approved during the UGC's 581st meeting, held on June 25, 2024, following recommendations from an expert committee.

The addition of Ayurveda Biology aligns with the UGC's focus on incorporating traditional Indian knowledge into higher education. This move will encourage more students to pursue studies in Ayurveda and related fields, enhancing research and innovation. The syllabus for this subject is now available on the UGC-NET website.

"Based on the expert committee's recommendations, the Commission, in its 581st meeting held on 25th June, 2024, has decided to add "Ayurveda Biology" as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET," the official notice reads.

Candidates interested in applying for the UGC NET can find detailed information on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. However, the application window for December 2024 has not yet opened.

Syllabus

This Syllabus has 10 units.