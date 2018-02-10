TNUSRB Common Recruitment 2017: Written Exam In March, Check Details Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will conduct written exam for the police constable, jail warder and fireman posts on 11 March 2018.

The written exam will be of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 1 hour and 20 minutes to attempt. The question will comprise of questions from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks). The next stage of selection will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test. 1:5 candidates will be called for second stage. (For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage).



After the completion of the written test, TNUSRB will release the answer keys at the official portals tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. For the previous recruitment, the written exam results were declared on 7 July.



For recruitment to the same posts held in 2017, TNUSRB had declared the results of the exam in September. The written exam was held in May in which more than 5 lakh candidates had appeared.



