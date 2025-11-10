Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board SI Recruitment 2025 Correction Window Closes Today

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will close the correction window for Sub-Inspector (TALUK&AR) on Tuesday (November 10). Candidates who successfully filed the online application are able to make changes after visiting the official website of the TNUSRB (tnusrb.tn.gov.in).

There are a total of 1299, including 909 for men and 390 for women for the post of SI (TALUK) and SI (AR). Apart from this, there are 53 shortfall vacancies for SC/ST.

The pay scale will be Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 and the selection process includes the Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test, written and physical. Candidates who have paid and successfully submitted the online application will be allowed to edit their applications till November 10 at 5 pm.

"They can edit all fields except their name, father's name, DOB, email ID, and mobile number. No further corrections will be entertained under any circumstances." said the board in an official notification.

Steps to make a correction:

1. Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in, the TNUSRB's official website.

2. From the home page, select the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window link.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Your application form will appear when you click submit.

5. After making the necessary adjustments, click publish.

6. Download the confirmation page after you're finished.

7. Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check other important institutions. The Board said the exam date will be announced later.