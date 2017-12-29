Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman Recruitment Begins At TNUSRB, Chennai For 6140 Vacancies

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has begun common recruitment for 6140 posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman. Interested candidates can apply at the official website tnusrbonline.org on or before 27 January 2018. Similar to the eligibility criteria applied during last recruitment, applicants must be in the age group of 18-24 years and must have cleared class 10. In the previous recruitment, TNUSRB had begun the online registration in January and it continued till 22 February. The exam was held in May. With early commencement of registration, it is expected that the Board will complete the recruitment process earlier by a month, this time.The written exam will be of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 1 hour and 20 minutes to attempt. The question will comprise of questions from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks). The next stage of selection will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test. 1:5 candidates will be called for second stage. (For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage).After the completion of the written test, TNUSRB will release the answer keys at the official portals tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. For the previous recruitment, the written exam results were declared on 7 July.