Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 1) Exam Date Announced

TNPSC Group 1 Services Exam 2019: Notification, Application Process, How To Apply

For the Combined Civil Services exam 2019, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified 139 posts under Group 1 services-Tamil Nadu Civil Service, Tamil Nadu Police Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service, Tamil Nadu Registration Service, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service, Tamil Nadu General Service and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

Online registration portal for the exam will be open till January 31. While the minimum age for the post is 21 years, the upper age limit is 37 years for candidates belonging to the reserved category and 32 years for the general category candidates. Differently Abled Persons are eligible for age concession upto 10 years over and above the maximum age limit.

'Applicants should possess a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956,' said the Commission.

TNPSC will recommend candidates for appointment on the basis of preliminary exam, main written exam and interview. The prelims will be held on March 3 and will be the screening test for the main exam. The number of applicants to be admitted to the Main Written Examination will be 50 times the number of applicants to be recruited. Main written exam will be held at Chennai only.

