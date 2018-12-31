Tamil Nadu Civil (Group 1) Services Exam: Main Exam Result Announced

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2018: Main Written Exam Result, Know How To Check

Result of the main written exam has been announced for Tamil Nadu Civil Services (group 1 services) recruitment. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result online at the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The main written was held in October 2017. Candidates who have qualified the main exam are now eligible to appear for the Oral Test in January. The interview will be held in the office of TNPSC at Chennai.

'The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates. The above details will be made available in the Commission's Website. Candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail,' reads the official statement from TNPSC.

For the Group 2 Services, TNPSC will conduct the main exam in February. More than 15,000 candidates out of 6 lakh had qualified for the main exam. Candidates who have qualified the Group 2 preliminary exam should upload relevant documents, supporting their claims in the online registration form, on the Commission's website till January 10. TNPSC will fill up 1199 vacancies in various group 2 services through this exam.

