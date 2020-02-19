SSC Selection Post Exam 2020 Notification Delayed

SSC Selection Post exam 2020 notification was expected in January as per the exam calendar

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to notify the Selection Post Exam 2020. As per the SSC exam calendar, the online application for SSC Selection Post exam Phase VIII was scheduled to start on January 17 and conclude on February 14.

As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC Selection Post 2020 exam is scheduled to be held in June this year. However, SSC is yet to release recruitment notice for Selection Posts even after a month from the original notification date.

SSC Selection Post exams are held for three levels - Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation.

The examinations will be held separately for matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation levels. The exam will be computer-based.

The exam will be of 60 minutes' duration. There will be 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. For each wrong answer 0.5 marks will be deducted from the candidate's score.

Depending on the post, SSC will conduct skill test which will be qualifying in nature.

Meanwhile, the Commission released result for Selection Post Exam Phase VII yesterday. The result is available on the Commission's official website.

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (self-attested) in respect of educational qualification, experience, category, age, age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional or Sub-Regional Offices to which the Post Category belongs, by March 13, 2020 by speed post only.

