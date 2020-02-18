SSC Selection Post Result Released. Check Here

SSC has released the SSC Selection Post results today at ssc.nic.in.

SSC result: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC Selection Post results today on the official website. The SSC result has been released online at ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for Phase VII Selection Posts recruitment from September 15 to 16, 2019 at various centres all over the country. 211263 candidates completed applications in Graduation and above level posts out of which 50646 candidates appeared for the examination.

SSC Selection Post results: Graduation and above level

SSC Selection Post results: Higher Secondary (10+2) level

SSC Selection Post results: Matriculation level

121572 candidates completed applications for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts and 27651 candidates appeared for the examination.

258118 candidates completed applications for Matriculation level posts and out which 56868 candidates appeared for the examination.

"Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per provisions mentioned under para 12(iii) of the Notice of the examination. Such normalized marks have been used for fixing cut-off marks to qualify candidates for the next stage of Scrutiny," the Commission said in the SSC Selection Post result statement.

"Representations received from candidates regarding tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and answer keys were suitably modified wherever required and finalized thereafter. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination," the statement added.

The candidates who are shortlisted through this SSC result for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (self-attested) in respect of educational qualification, experience, category, age, age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional or Sub-Regional Offices to which the Post Category belongs, by March 13, 2020 by speed post only.

