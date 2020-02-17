SSC Selection Post Result Deferred. New Date Here

SSC result: The SSC will release the SSC result on the official portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result for Selection Post Examination (Phase VII) tomorrow (i.e. on Tuesday, February 18), according to a latest release from the Commission. Before this, the tentative result date was notified by the Commission recently as February 17. The Selection Post Exam result will be released for all levels - Matric, Higher Secondary level, and graduation level. The SSC result is expected to be released on the official portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

"Due to unforeseen reasons, the result of written examination of Selection Post Examination (Phase-7), 2019 will be declared by the Commission on 18.02.2020," the Commission said in a notice regarding SSC Selection Post results.

The SSC results are expected to be released online in a PDF file. The roll number details of the candidates who have been selected to the next level of the recruitment will be included in the PDF file.

Selection Post (Phase VII) recruitment was announced in August last year for over 1,300 posts. The computer-based test for Selection Post Phase VII was held from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The Commission had already released tentative answer keys of the recruitment examination.

For selection posts, examination was conducted separately for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation and above levels. The exam was of one hour duration. Each question carried 2 marks while 0.5 marks were deducted for every wrong answer.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission.

Posts which required skill tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test etc. the skill test will be of qualifying nature. The standards of qualifying in each test will be set by the Commission taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission was expected to notify Selection Post Examination Phase VIII in January but the recruitment has not been notified yet.

