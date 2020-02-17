SSC Selection Post Exam Phase VII Result Expected Today

SSC Result: SSC is expected to announce Selection Post Exam Phas VII result today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result for Selection Post Examination (Phase VII) today. The tentative result date was notified by the Commission recently. The Selection Post Exam result will be released for all levels - Matric, Higher Secondary level, and graduation level.

Selection Post (Phase VII) recruitment was announced in August last year for over 1,300 posts. The computer-based test for Selection Post Phase VII was held from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The Commission had released tentative answer key for

For selection posts, examination was conducted separately for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation and above levels. The exam was of one hour duration. Each question carried 2 marks while 0.5 marks were deducted for every wrong answer.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission.

Posts which required skill tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test etc. the skill test will be of qualifying nature. The standards of qualifying in each test will be set by the Commission taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their result from the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'.

Meanwhile, the Commission was expected to notify Selection Post Examination Phase VIII in January but the recruitment has not been notified yet.

