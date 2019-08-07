Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For More Than 1,300 Posts

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: The registration can be held at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has begun the online allocation process for the recruitment of Selection Posts 7. The SSC Selection Posts recruitment has been announced for more than 1,300 posts. The application forms will be accepted online till August 31, however, the fee payment will be allowed till September 2. The application forms can be filled on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: Application process

Candidates may register for this recruitment on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A fee of Rs 100 can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to September 2, 2019 (5.00 PM).

However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to September 4, 2019 provided the challan has been generated by them before September 2, 2019 (5.00 PM).

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: Selection process

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 6, 2019 to August 31, 2019

Last date for receipt of application: August 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment: September 2, 2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: September 2, 2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 4, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination: October 14, 2019 to October 18, 2019

SSC Selection Posts recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Several posts have been notified which demands different types of eligibility details of matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation and above. The questions in the selection exams will vary for various posts based on the qualification details. The detailed information on qualifications for various posts are available in the SSC notification which is available at ssc.nic.in.

