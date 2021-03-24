SSC Notifies Cancellation Of Scientific Assistant Post In Selection Exam 2019

SSC notifies cancellation of Scientific Assistant post notified through 2019 job advertisement.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified that the Scientific Assistant (Store-Chemistry) post in the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA) Kanpur has been cancelled. The Commission had notified 20 vacancies in this post through a job notification released on August 6, 2019.

"It is hereby informed to all the candidates, who have applied/appeared in Computer Based Examination for the Post Category No. CR11219, Post Name Scientific Assistant (Store-Chemistry), Advertisement No. Phase-VII/2019, that the said post has been cancelled due to administrative reasons," the SSC has said.

The SSC will release the details of the Constable (general duty) recruitment tomorrow. The SSC conducts this exam every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. Selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

SSC concluded the Junior Engineer exam today. It will release the answer key of the exam next. "Tentative Answer Keys of Paper-I will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the time limit given by the Commission, on payment of ₹ 100/- per question," the SSC has said.

