SSC Recruitment Exam Calendar For 2020 Released

SSC exam calendar for the year 2020 is available on official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is one of the largest public-sector recruiter in India. It conducts multiple recruitment exams for posts available with various government departments and ministries. The Commission has released dates for various recruitment exams it will conduct next year. Candidates looking for a government job can check the exam schedule and prepare accordingly.

SSC will release recruitment advertisement for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020 on April 17, 2020. The exam for paper I will be held between September 28 and October 1, 2020 tentatively.

SSC is also expected to release recruitment advertisement for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020 on the same day, i.e. April 17, 2020. The computer-based exam for paper I will tentatively be held on October 1, 2020.

The advertisement for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 will be released in June and paper one exam (Computer-based) will be held between October 26 and November 13, 2020.

The advertisements for Stenographer (Grade C and D) recruitment and Junior Engineer recruitment will be released on August 4, 2020. While, the Stenographer exam will be held in December next year, the exam for JE will be held in February 2021. The recruitment advertisement for CGL 2020 will be released on September 15, 2020.

