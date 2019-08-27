SSC Begins Online Application For Hindi Translators, Pradhyapak Recruitment

SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: SSC announces recruitment for translator, pradhyapak posts

SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019. The application process begins today and will conclude at 5:00 pm on September 26, 2019. Applicants will be able to pay application fee online till 5:00 pm on September 28, 2019. The last date to pay application fee offline is September 30, 2019.

The number of vacancies has not been announced yet and will be announced in due course of time on the Commission's official website.

The upper age limit for SSC JHT recruitment 2019 is 30 years as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for different posts here.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online for the recruitment through the commission's official website. The application fee payable is Rs. 100 only.

The application fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan at the time of application.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC will conduct a computer-based examination for Paper I tentatively on November 26, 2019. Based on performance in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper I and Paper II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

