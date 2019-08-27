SSC To Notify SI, ASI Recruitment Exam Details In September

SSC SI, ASI 2019 Recruitment Details On September 17

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the exam details of the Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) recruitment next month. As per the exam calendar released by the Commission, the official notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF will be released on September 17. The online registration option would be open till October 15.

SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial and SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).

The previous edition of the exam was notified in March 2018. As of now the physical standard test is over. The exam was held in March this year and a total of 2,32,514 candidates had appeared for it. Candidates who had qualified the exam were eligible to appear for the physical standard test. The Commission had received more than 8 lakh registrations for the exam last year. Close to 1200 vacancies were notified last year.

This year the exam would be held in December and would be computer based.

The Commission would also release the details of the Stenographer recruitment on September 17. As of now the exam dates have not been fixed. Last year 1,85,357 candidates had participated in the Stenographer recruitment exam held in February.

