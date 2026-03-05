TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Live: Direct Link To Download Class 10 Admit Card Here

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Live: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, is expected to release the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, today, March 5, 2026. The board has already dispatched the admit cards to all concerned schools through speed post.

The TS SSC 2026 hall ticket can also be accessed through WhatsApp by sending a "Hi" message to 8096958096, followed by the text "SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".

The hall ticket is a mandatory document required to enter the examination hall. Students who fail to carry it may be barred from appearing for the examination.

The TS SSC Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from March 14 to April 16 in pen-and-paper mode. A total of 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examination at 2,676 centres across the state.

The examination will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for all subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science. School authorities will be able to download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 on behalf of the students.

To download the Telangana Board SSC Hall Ticket 2026, the concerned authorities will need to enter the required login credentials, such as district, date of birth, school details, and other required information in the login window.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "TS SSC Admit Card 2026 Download" link

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter the required login details and click on the Submit button

The Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use

Telangana Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026 Live: Key Details Mentioned On Admit Card

The TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Students must carry it on the exam day, as those without the hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Details mentioned on the BSE Telangana SSC 2026 hall ticket include: