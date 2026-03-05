AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) Live: Download Link Activated, Check How To Access

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has activated the hall ticket download link for the Class 10 Public Examinations 2026. The hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, scheduled to begin on March 16, can be accessed on the board's official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

In addition to the website, the board has enabled alternative access through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance service (9552300009) and the LEAP mobile application of the School Education Department, according to media reports.

Earlier, the hall ticket link was briefly activated on March 2, but later became inactive. The download facility has now been restored for students appearing in the examinations.

School authorities can download the hall tickets using the separate login credentials provided to them and distribute the admit cards to students. Candidates are advised to obtain their admit cards well before the commencement of the examinations.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the "AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026" link on the homepage

Enter the required login details and complete the captcha verification

Submit the information

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future use

Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with their school identity card to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

AP SSC Exam Dates And Timings

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 will be conducted from March 16 to April 1. All papers will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

The hall ticket includes key details such as the student's name, date of birth, school name, examination centre, subject-wise schedule, and important instructions.

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully and immediately inform their school authorities if any discrepancy is found.