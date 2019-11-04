SSC Releases Application Status For Junior Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019

SSC has released application status for JHT recruitment 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for candidates who registered for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019. Candidates who have applied for SSC JHT 2019 exam can check if their application is accepted or rejected by visiting the respective regional SSC website.

Candidates would need the registration number or their name to check their SSC JHT application status. Other details required to check application status are Mother's name and date of birth.

The selection process includes a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a descriptive paper which will mainly have essay-writing and translation questions.

SSC will conduct the computer-based examination for Paper I tentatively on November 26, 2019. Based on performance in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification process. Both paper I and Paper II will be of 2 hours duration. The marks scored by candidates in Paper I will be normalized.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper I and Paper II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.