Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Conclude Junior Hindi Translator Application Today

SSC JHT 2019 online application ends today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online application process for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam 2019 today. Candidates who apply for the SSC JHT recruitment exam by 5:00 pm today will be allowed time till September 28, 2019 to pay the application fee online. The last date to pay application fee offline through e-challan is September 30, 2019.

The Commission has not released the number of vacancies available and is expected to release the number of vacancies after the first two rounds of selection are over.

The selection process includes a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a descriptive paper which will mainly have essay-writing and translation questions.

SSC will conduct the computer-based examination for Paper I tentatively on November 26, 2019. Based on performance in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification process. Both paper I and Paper II will be of 2 hours duration. The marks scored by candidates in Paper I will be normalized.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper I and Paper II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

