SSC To Notify Constable (GD) Recruitment Details This Week

SSC GD notification expected this week

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of Constable (GD) exam 2021 this week. The SSC GD notification was earlier scheduled to be released on March 25. On April 9, the Commission had notified that the notification will be published in the first week of May.

The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles.

Candidates are selected through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

The SSC has, however, not notified any change in the exam date. The new date will be announced in the exam notice. As per the old schedule, the computer-based test will be held from August 2 to 25.

As per the last notification, the minimum educational qualification required for this exam is Class 10 pass. The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.

After the computer-based test is held, the physical standard test and medical exam will be conducted by various CAPFs as decided by CRPF.

