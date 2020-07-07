SSC CGL Final Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

SSC CGL final answer keys are available online at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the final answer keys of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination of recruitment year 2019. The SSC has declared the result of CGL Tier 1 examination July 1. The SSC CGL final answer keys are available online at ssc.nic.in.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 07.07.2020," the SSC said in a statement.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question papers along with the SSC final answer keys by using the link given on the Commision website.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key Direct Link Here

"This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 07.07.2020 (04:00 PM) to 06.08.2020 (04:00 PM). The Candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the SSC CGL final answer key notice said.

