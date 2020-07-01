SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Declared

SSC CGL result 2020: SSC CGL result has been released @ ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment. The SSC CGL tier 1 result is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. A total of 9,78,103 candidates had appeared in the SSC CGL exam which was held from March 3 to March 9 in shifts. This is the 2019 edition of the SSC CGL recruitment. The 2020 edition of the recruitment is yet to be notified.

A total of 8951 candidates have qualified the exam and will now appear for the tier 2 exam which is also a descriptive paper.

SSC CGL tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held in October-November. "The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12-10-2020 to 15-10-2020 and 01-11-2020 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," SSC has notified.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on 07-07-2020 on the Commission's website, SSC has said.

Regarding the admit cards of the CGL tier 2 exam, SSC has said "The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03-07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam."

