SSC CGL 2019 Tier I Result By June End

SSC CGL 2019 tier I result expected in June

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce result for Tier I of SSC CGL 2019 soon. SSC had released a notice on June 8 stating that it will announce the result for JHT exam and SSC CGL tier I exam in June 2020. The Commission has released the JHT result but has not announced any date for SSC CGL result. The SSC JHT result for Paper II was announced on June 16.

As per reports, over 25 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL 2019 exam. The Tier I exam for SSC CGL 2019 was held between March 3 and March 9, 2020.

Candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2019 exam will be eligible to appear for the second level of the exam or the SSC CGL tier 2 exam which will be held from October 14 to October 17.

SSC holds tier I and tier II exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment in computer-based mode. Since the tier I exam was held in multiple shifts, the raw marks scored by a candidate will be normalized.

SSC, for CGL 2019, had announced 8,582 vacancies. The largest number of vacancies, 2,159, are available with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). The second highest number of vacancies, 1,456, are available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

