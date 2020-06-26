SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 Exam Result Soon, Tier 2 Exam In October

SSC CGL result will be released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam result is expected very soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had notified that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam result will be released this month. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC will conduct the CGL tier 2 exam from October 14 to October 17. The result declaration and the exam schedule were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSC CGL 2019 Result

A total of 8,582 vacancies which would be filled through this recruitment. The largest number of vacancies, 2,159, are available with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). The second highest number of vacancies, 1,456, are available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held in March. The exam was held for over a week in shifts.

The tier 2 exam will also be a computer based test. The syllabus for the tier 2 exam will be the same as tier 1.

"In Tier-II, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV. In Tier-II, Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all the posts," reads the exam related notice released by SSC.

Candidates who qualify the tier 2 exam will appear for the tier 3 exam which will be held in pen and paper mode.

