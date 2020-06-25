SSC CGL Result Soon: What's Next?

SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam was held from March 3 and March 9 and the result is expected.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam result this month. The exact date for SSC CGL result has, however, not been declared by the Commission. This is the 2019 edition of the CGL recruitment, which is held every year. The 2020 edition of the recruitment has not begun yet.

Selection to CGL specific posts is done through different exams at various levels. Based on the aggregate performance in SSC CGL tier 1 and tier 2 exam, candidates will be called for tier 3 exam. Further, based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in document verification and skill test.

SSC CGL is one of the biggest recruitment exams held for graduates. The exam is held annually for selection to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

By 2021, the SSC would fill 1,40,000 vacancies. SSC Chairman Braj Raj Sharma had met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, on February 28 and had apprised him that it would fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group-B &C posts by March 2021. The Chairman had also informed that additional 40,000 vacancies are likely to be filled up by the Commission in the remaining part of the Financial Year 2020-21, which is from July 2020 to March 2021.

However, SSC exams were postponed and will resume in August due to COVID-19 pandemic and the recruitment for the year 2020 has just begun.

