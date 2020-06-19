Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Announce CGL 2019 Result Soon

The 2020 edition of SSC CGL is yet to be notified.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam result this month. The SSC CGL result can be expected anytime. Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The said exam is the 2019 edition of the SSC CGL recruitment. The 2020 edition of SSC CGL is yet to be notified.

Candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2019 exam will be eligible to appear for the second level of the exam or the SSC CGL tier 2 exam which will be held from October 14 to October 17. Over 25 lakh are expected to have appeared for the CGL 2019 tier 1 exam.

This month, SSC will also announce the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result.

SSC had postponed its exam and results due to COVID-19 pandemic. Recently it has revised the recruitment calendar for 2020. SSC will complete the pending exams of 2019 and 2018, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, within August-October. The exam will begin on August 17.

The biggest exams conducted by the Commission, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, are expected to be announced in September and November, respectively.

