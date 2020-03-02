SSC To Fill 1.4 Lakh Posts By March 2021

SSC To Fill 1.4 Lakh Posts By March 2021

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission would fill 1,40,000 vacancies by March 2021. SSC Chairman Braj Raj Sharma had met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, on February 28 and had apprised him that it would fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group-B &C posts by March 2021.

The vacancies will be filled up in a phased manner, he said.

As on February 28, the SSC has already recommended 14,611 candidates for appointment.

The Chairman also informed that additional 40,000 vacancies are likely to be filled up by the Commission in the remaining part of the Financial Year 2020-21, which is from July 2020 to March 2021.

Currently the Commission is conducting exams for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and selection tests on behalf of other departments. The exam for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment will begin on March 16.

SSC conducts recruitment for Group B (gazetted) posts in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Group-B (non- gazetted) posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices and Group-C (non-technical) posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices.

