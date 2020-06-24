SSC CGL 2019 Tier I Result Expected Soon

SSC CGL 2019 Tier I result is expected today @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Tier I result for SSC CGL 2019 today. The Commission has, however, not confirmed SSC CGL result date. SSC CGL 2019 Tier I result will be released on the Commission's official website. Candidates who qualify the SSC CGL 2019 exam will be eligible to appear for the second level of the exam or the SSC CGL tier 2 exam which will be held from October 14 to October 17.

Over 25 lakh are expected to have appeared for the CGL 2019 tier 1 exam. The tier I exam was held between March 3 and March 9, 2020.

SSC, on June 8, released a notice and said that it would be announcing the result for JHT exam, and SSC CGL 2019 tier I exam in June 2020. However, it did not notify any specific date.

SSC released the result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2019 (Paper-II) on June 16.

The Commission advertised 8,582 vacancies which would be filled through the CGL recruitment process for 2019 in march this year. The largest number of vacancies, 2,159, are available with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). The second highest number of vacancies, 1,456, are available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

