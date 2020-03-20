SSC Announces Over 8,000 Vacancies For CGL 2019

SSC CGL 2019: SSC has announced over 8000 posts for CGL 2019 recruitment exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy number for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019. SSC has advertised 8,582 vacancies which would be filled through the CGL recruitment process. The largest number of vacancies, 2,159, are available with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). The second highest number of vacancies, 1,456, are available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Meanwhile, SSC concluded the Tier I exam for CGL 2019 exam between March 3 and March 9, 2020. The Commission has also released the answer key and candidate's responses for the CGL Tier I exam.

Candidates who appeared for the CGL exam can submit an objection on the tentative answer key till tomorrow, on March 21, 2020 till 11 am. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for every objection they submit.

The CGL Tier I exam was easy to moderate, said experts after its conclusion. Since the exam was held in computer-based mode in multiple sessions, the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized before declaring CGL Tier I result.

Candidates, who qualify in CGL Tier I result, will have to appear for CGL Tier II exam. Tier II is also a computer-based test which is the followed by Tier III which is the Skill Test. Candidates qualifying in the Skill Test are called for Document Verification process.

The marks scored in Tier I of SSC CGL is important given that candidates are shortlisted for evaluation of Tier III exam based on the aggregate performance in Tier I and Tier II exams.

Meanwhile, SSC has postponed the CHSL and Junior Engineer exam which were due to start this month. The exams have been postponed as precautionary measure against the Coronavirus outbreak.

