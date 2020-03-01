SSC CGL 2019 Tier I Exam To Begin On March 3

SSC CGL 2019 Tier I exam to begin from March 3

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Tier I of CGL Exam 2019 this week. The exams will be held from March 3 to March 9, 2020. The exam will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will be held in multiple shifts. Candidates who have not downloaded their SSC CGL admit card can do so from their respective regional SSC websites.

SSC CGL Tier I exam will have four sections and each section will have 25 questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. 0.50 marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The exam will be of one hour duration.

The four sections in the SSC CGL Tier I exam will be - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Tier I scores will not only determine a candidate's eligibility for Tier II but also be used at the time of merit list preparation.

Based on the aggregate performance in SSC CGL Tier I and Tier II exam, candidates will be called for Tier III exam. Further, based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests.

Candidates who will appear for SSC CGL 2019 Tier I exam must carry an original photo identity card when appearing for the exam. If the date of birth is not mentioned on the photo identity card, the candidate must carry an additional government original certificates as proof of their date of birth.

The list of acceptable documents for appearing in the SSC CGL exams is given below:

1. "Date of Birth Certificate" issued by Municipal Corporation.

2. Matriculation Mark Sheet with Date of Birth

3. Matriculation "Passing Certificate" with "Date of Birth"

4. Intermediate "Marks Sheet" with Date of Birth

5. Govt. Issued "Date Of Birth Certificate"

6. Govt. Issued "Caste Certificate" with Date of Birth

7. Domicile Certificate: with Date of Birth"

8. Any Other Educational Arks Sheet with Date of Birth

The SSC CGL admit card will be available for download till the day of the exam, that is if a candidate's exam is on March 4, their admit card will be available for downloading till March 4.

