SSC CGL 2019 Tier I Admit Card, Application Status Released

SSC CGL 2019 Tier I exam admit card has been released for central region

The regional offices of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing application status and SSC CGL admit card. The SSC CGL Tier I exam 2019 will be held in computer-based mode from March 3 to March 9, 2020. The admit cards for SSC-held exams are released through the regional SSC offices.

The Central region SSC has released CGL admit card along with the application status for the candidates who applied for the exam. Southern region, Karnataka-Kerala region, and North-Eastern regions have released the application status for SSC CGL 2019 Tier I exam.

Candidates who applied for the SSC CGL 2019 exam can check their application status and/or download their admit cards from the respective regional SSC website.

To check their application status or download admit card, candidates would need their registration id/ roll number/ candidate's name, and date of birth.

Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

SSC CGL selection process is typically of four stages. The first two stages will be objective in nature and will be held in computer based mode. The third stage will be a descriptive paper and last stage will be skill test. The last two stages will only be qualifying in nature.

