SSC CGL Admit Card Expected Soon

SSC CGL admit card can be expected soon as the exam is scheduled to begin in the next 15 days. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam soon.

The CGL admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their roll number or registration number.

SSC CGL will be held from March 2 to March 11. Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

This is the 2019 edition of SSC CGL. The 2020 edition of CGL will be notified on September 15.

Selection to posts, specific for the SSC CGL exam, will be based on computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test, which is scheduled for March in the coming year, will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

This is one of the biggest exams conducted by the SSC for which more than 30 lakh candidates register.

