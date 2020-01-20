SSC CGL Admit Card Expected Next Month

SSC CGL admit card will be available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam next month. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 11. The SSC had notified CGL in October and the registration was held in November. Going with the past exam timeline of the Commission and considering that the Commission would give sufficient time to candidates to make arrangements for reaching exam centres, it can be said the CGL admit cards will be released in February.

SSC CGL admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

This is the 2019 edition of SSC CGL. The 2020 edition of CGL will be notified on September 15. Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

Selection to posts, specific for the SSC CGL exam, will be based on computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The computer based test, which is scheduled for March in the coming year, will be held at two successive levels and would assess the academic merit of the candidate. The difficulty level of the questions ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

