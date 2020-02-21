SSC CGL 2019 Tier I Next Month; Exam Pattern Explained

SSC CGL 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Tier I of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019.

SSC CGL Tier I exam admit cards have been released and the exam will be held next month

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Tier I of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019. The Tier I exam will be held in computer-based mode between March 3 and March 9, 2020. SSC CGL selection process comprises three-tier exam structure followed by a skill test.

Tier I exam is the first stage in the SSC CGL selection process and the marks scored in Tier I will not only determine a candidate's eligibility for Tier II but also be used at the time of merit list preparation.

Based on the aggregate performance in SSC CGL Tier I and Tier II exam, candidates will be called for Tier III exam. Further, based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests.

It is clear that Tier I of SSC CGL is an important milestone in clearing the recruitment exam and hence it makes it essential for candidate's to understand the exam pattern.

SSC CGL Tier I Exam Pattern 

SSC CGL Tier I will be a computer-based test, administered over a week. Since the exams will be held in multiple sessions, the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized.

Tier I exam will have four sections and each section will have 25 questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. 0.50 marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The exam will be of one hour duration.

The four sections in the SSC CGL Tier I exam will be - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section will have questions from both verbal and non-verbal type. The General Awareness section will test a candidate's knowledge of the environment around them. It will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research.

The Quantitative Aptitude section will test a candidate's ability to use numbers and their basic computation skills. And finally, the English Comprehension section will test a candidate's ability to understand basic comprehension and their writing ability.

While questions in all other sections will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification, i.e. Graduation, the questions in the Quantitative Aptitude section will be of 10th standard level.

