SSC CGL Admit Card Out: What's Next?

SSC CGL admit card has been released for all the candidates who had registered for the exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from March 2 and March 9. The SSC CGL admit cards are released through the regional SSC offices.

SSC CGL Admit Cards

Through the SSC CGL exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

SSC CGL exam will be held in four stages. The first two stages will be objective in nature and will be computer based. The third stage will be a descriptive paper and last stage will be skill test. The last two stages will only be qualifying in nature.

Impersonation in the competitive exams conducted by the SSC can lead to 7 years of debarment from appearing in any one of its exams. In the debarment rules, released 2 years before and which remains the same to this date, candidates will also be debarred from the SSC's exam for 7 years if found using unfair means in the examination hall like copying from unauthorized sources such as written material on any paper or body parts, etc.

The highest debarment punishment for candidates found using unfair means in the SSC exams is 7 years and the least is 2 years.

