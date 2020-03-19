Coronavirus: SSC CHSL, JE Exams Postponed

Coronavirus: Fresh dates of both SSC CHSL and SSC JE exams will be announced later.

As a precautionary measure, in view of the emergent situation due to COVID-19, the Staff Selection Commission has postponed major recruitment exams. The Commission has postponed SSC CHSL exam from March 20 and JE exams scheduled from March 30. Fresh dates of both SSC CHSL and SSC JE exams will be announced later. The SSC CHSL exam was already on from last week.

"As a precautionary measure, in view of the emergent situation due to COVID-19, it has been decided by the Commission, in the larger public interest, to postpone the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2119 with effect from 20.03 .2020.

"Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2019, scheduled to commence from 30.03.2020 has also been postponed. Fresh schedules for these examinations will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates" the Commission said in a statement.

SSC CHSL is one of the biggest recruitment exams held in the country. The recruitment sees massive participation. 25-30 lakh registrations are made for the exam, which is majorly for 10+2 pass candidates, and the tests are held in shifts.

Coronavirus: CBSE and CISCE has already suspended board examinations scheduled to be held till March 31

This year, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 28.

SSC JE, for which the application process was held till September 12, 2019, the first paper was scheduled to be held from March 30 to April 2, according to an exam calendar released earlier.

Earlier, candidates, who have registered to the SSC exams, were seen posting on social media, their concerns about how to appear for the exam if avoiding mass gathering is a big precaution against the disease.

Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 173 on Thursday after 18 new cases were reported.

To check the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, various education boards and universities have suspended their annual examinations scheduled to be held till March 31.

