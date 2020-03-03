SSC CGL 2020, Day 1: Exam Analysis By Experts

The SSC CGL exam will be held till March 9.

One of the biggest exams of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, has begun today. The exam will be held till March 9 and over 25 lakh candidates register for the exam. The SSC conducts the CGL exam in shifts. SSC CGL exam has four sections; each section having 25 questions. The exam is of one hour duration.

The said exam is the tier 1 exam of SSC CGL selection. The exam is being held in computer based mode.

On the first day of the exam, experts and candidates said that the exam was 'easy to moderate' on difficulty level.

Susheel Joshi, SVP at Gradeup for SSC exams said the questions asked from general awareness were easy to moderate. The questions from quantitative aptitude and English section were also easy.

4-5 questions from Current Affairs were asked and the difficulty level was moderate, he also said.

In the first shift, Modern History and Medieval History had high weightage in the question paper than other topics, as per the expert.

For reasoning questions, the difficulty level were easy to moderate he said.

SSC CGL exam will be held in four stages. The first two stages will be objective in nature and will be computer based. The third stage will be a descriptive paper and last stage will be skill test. The last two stages will only be qualifying in nature.

Through the SSC CGL exam, SSC selects candidates for appointment to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

Click here for more Jobs News