SSC CGL Answer Key Released

The SSC CGL exam was held from March 3 to March 9.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. The SSC CGL exam was held from March 3 to March 9. The said exam is the first phase or the tier 1 exam for selection to CGL posts notified by the SSC. Candidates can also download their response sheet or the answer sheet from the official website of the Commission along with the CGL answer key.

SSC CGL Answer Key

Candidates can check the answer key and submit representations against any answer to the Commission. For every objection candidates have to pay Rs 100.

"Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.03.2020 (11.00 AM) to 21.03.2020 (11.00 AM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged," the SSC has said in a notification that is available on its official website, ssc.nic.in.

"Representations received after 11.00 AM on 21.03.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the notice also reads.

SSC CGL is one of the biggest recruitment exams for which graduates are eligible. The exam is held annually for selection to various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, etc.

