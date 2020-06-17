SSC Sub Inspector Notification For 1,564 Posts Released. Details Here

SSC SI recruitment 2020: Delhi Police, CAPFs Sub-Inspector notification released @ ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The SSC SI recruitment process began on Wednesday (June 17) and the registration process will be concluded on July 16, 2020. The Commission has announced a total of 1,564 vacancies in total, out of which, a total of 169 posts will be filled in Delhi police (both male and female) while the rest will be recruited to CAPFs.

Recruitment examinations will be held in September 2020 and March 2021.

Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years-service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age may also apply for filling up of open and departmental vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male, the SSC said in a notification released today.

SSC SI recruitment 2020: Important dates

Submission of online applications: 17-06-2020 to 16-07-2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 16-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 18-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 20-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 22-07-2020

Dates of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 29-09-2020 to 05-10-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): 01-03-2021

SSC SI recruitment 2020: How to apply

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in.

For detailed instructions, candidates may refer to the official notification released by the Commission.

The examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

SSC SI recruitment 2020: Official notification

Check here:

SSC SI recruitment notification

