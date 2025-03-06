Assam Police SI Recruitment Exam 2025 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

Assam Police SI Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, announced the results of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination today. Those who appeared for the written test can check their results on the official website at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the official SLPRB website, slprbassam.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Assam Police SI Result" link

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

The written exam was held on January 5, 2025, across various centers in Assam for 203 SI posts. The scorecard includes details such as the exam name, date, and obtained marks.

PST/PET Schedule and Admit Card Details

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now proceed to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). These tests will be held from March 17 to 21 at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The admit card for the PST and PET will be available for download from March 9 at 11 am. Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official SLPRB website. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam venue, as entry without it will not be permitted.

In addition, the examination dates for the Assistant Sub Controller, Civil Defense (Junior) under DGCD and CGHG will be announced soon, according to the official notification.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates and instructions.