1360 Qualify In SSC JHT 2019 Paper II; Document Verification Soon

SSC has released JHT 2019 paper II exam result

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for paper II of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019. The result is available on the Commission's official website. The Commission held paper II exam for JHT recruitment 2019 on February 16, 2020.

Paper I for JHT recruitment was held on November 26, 2019 and 1977 candidates qualified for appearing in paper II exam.

Based on the cut-offs fixed by the Commission, 1360 candidates have qualified in paper II and will now have to appear for Documents Verification process.

Out of the 1360 candidates who have qualified, 544 are unreserved category candidates, 325 candidates are from OBC category, 119 candidates are from EWS category, 207 are from SC category, and 111 candidates are from ST category.

In horizontal category, 18 are from OH category, 20 are from HH category, 11 are from VH category, and 5 are from other PwD categories.

All selected candidates have to appear for Document Verification. SSC will notify schedule for document verification process on the Commission's website separately.

SSC JHT 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website.

Step two: Click on the results tab on the home page.

Step three: In the results page, click on the JHT tab.

Step four: Click on the result link and download result document.

SSC will release marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates shortly.

Click here for more Jobs News