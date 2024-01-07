UP Police Recruitment 2024: Application Process For 921 Posts Begins, Check Details

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Interested individuals can submit their applications until Jan 28.

The registration process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Sunday. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 921 vacancies. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board until January 28. The registration fee is Rs 400.

Vacancy details:

Sub-Inspector (Confidential): 268 vacancies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): 449 vacancies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204 vacancies.

Selection process and examination structure:

The selection process includes a written examination followed by document verification and a physical test. The written exam will be held for 400 marks, comprising 200 questions. The examination will last for 2.5 hours.

UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024: Steps to follow for registration

Visit the official board website at uppbpb.gov.in

Access the SI and ASI recruitment application link

Register and proceed with the application

Complete the form, make the necessary payment, and upload required documents.

Submit the application and retain a copy of the final page

To obtain detailed information on post-specific eligibility criteria, age limits, and other pertinent details, candidates can check the official notification here.