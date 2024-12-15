Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission Hiring For 305 Vacancies, Check Details

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification to recruit Steno Assistant Sub-Inspectors for the Home (Police) Department, Government of Bihar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 305 vacancies in the organization.

Important Dates

Registration Start Date: December 17

Application Deadline: January 17

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed intermediate (12th grade) or equivalent.

Age Limit:

General Category: 18 to 25 years

OBC (Male): 18 to 27 years

OBC (Female): 18 to 28 years

SC/ST: 18 to 30 years

Selection Process



The selection process comprises the following stages:

Written Examination:



Paper I: 100 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks.

Paper II: 100 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks.



Eligibility Check

Candidates will be shortlisted for dictation and other eligibility tests at a ratio of six times the number of vacancies, categorised by reservation.

In the event of an insufficient number of qualified candidates, the commission reserves the right to adjust the selection ratio.

Merit List



The final merit list will be prepared category-wise based on marks obtained in the written examination, adhering to the reservation norms.

Application Fee

For General, OBC, EWS, and candidates from outside Bihar: Rs 700

For SC/ST, female candidates, and disabled persons from Bihar: Rs 400

The answer sheet will be in two copies, one of which will be kept secure with the commission.

Eligibility verification requires successful candidates in the written examination to demonstrate proficiency in dictation, as well as Hindi and English typing.

For this, the following tests will be conducted:

Hindi Dictation:

The Hindi dictation test will assess candidates' ability to write at a speed of 80 words per minute for 5 minutes.

An additional 20 minutes will be provided to type the dictated content.

Before starting the typing process, candidates will be given 2 minutes of extra time for review.

The typing accuracy must be ensured within the given time limit. To pass, errors in the typed dictation must not exceed 10%. Candidates with errors exceeding this limit will be disqualified.

Typing Test:

Candidates must type in both Hindi and English at a minimum speed of 30 words per minute. They will be required to type 300 words in 10 minutes for each language on a computer.

To pass the test, errors in Hindi typing must not exceed 5%, and errors in English typing must not exceed 10%. Candidates exceeding these error thresholds will be disqualified.

Candidates who type fewer than 300 words within the prescribed 10 minutes will also be disqualified.

Computer Proficiency Test:

Candidates' practical knowledge of MS-Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Internet usage will be tested.

Candidates who fail this test will be disqualified.

Note:

Candidates who are completely visually impaired (suffering from total blindness) or are physically disabled in one or both hands will be exempted from the computer proficiency test requirements.

Merit List and recommendation for appointment:

For final selection to the above posts, the merit list of successful candidates will be prepared category-wise based on the marks obtained in the written examination, considering reservation policies.

In the case of two or more candidates scoring the same marks in the written examination, their ranking in the merit list will be determined based on their date of birth.

Older candidates will be placed higher in the merit order.

If two or more candidates have the same marks and the same date of birth, their ranking will be decided based on their educational qualifications. Candidates with higher educational qualifications will be ranked higher in the merit list.

For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on the BPSSC website.