Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment 2024 Notification Released, Salary Up To 92,000

Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) positions. Interested and eligible candidates will be able apply by visiting the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 vacancies. Candidates can submit online applications from December 17, 2024, to January 17, 2025.

The official website states: "Necessary guidelines for filling the online application form are available on the website. Candidates are advised to study all the guidelines thoroughly before filling the application form and to enter all the information correctly while filling the application form. If any information is found false or incorrect, the application form will be canceled, and necessary legal action will also be taken."

Written Examination:

After the collection of applications, the applications will be scrutinized, and a written competitive examination will be organized for those candidates whose applications are found correct. There will be two question papers in the written examination.

First question paper: The first question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.

It will be in Hindi, and candidates must obtain a minimum qualifying score of 30 marks to remain eligible; otherwise, they will be declared ineligible. The duration of the General Hindi paper will be one and a half hours. The marks obtained in the General Hindi paper will not be included in the determination of merit.

Second question paper: The second question paper will cover general knowledge and contemporary issues.

It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours. For each wrong answer, 0.2 marks will be deducted.

On the basis of marks obtained in the written examination, successful candidates will be shortlisted at a ratio of six times the number of vacancies, category-wise, for dictation and other eligibility checks. In case a sufficient number of successful candidates is not available, the Commission may suitably reduce the ratio.

