UP Police Recruitment 2023: Application Process For 60,244 Posts Begins, Check Revised Age Limit, Selection Process

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Revised age criteria - male 18-25, female 18-28.

The registration process for the recruitment of 60,244 constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police department has commenced. Eligible individuals interested in applying can submit their applications on the official website. The deadline for registration is January 16, 2024, with the payment of the application fee accepted until January 18, 2024.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Applicants must have completed Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognised board or institute.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The age eligibility criteria have been revised, allowing male candidates aged 18 to 25 and female candidates aged 18 to 28 to apply for constable posts.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Select the recruitment link.

Access the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link on the new page.

Register and complete the application form.

Make the online payment of the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Aspirants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The payment is accepted only through online mode.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Recruitment process

The recruitment process includes a written exam, carrying a total of 300 marks with multiple-choice questions. The total duration of the paper will be 2 hours. The exam will consist of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, Mental Aptitude, Intelligence, and Logical Ability. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the paper, and there will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for wrong answers.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Physical standard test

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the physical standard test. Male candidates should be at least 168cm in height, and for the ST category, it is 160cm. For men, the width of the chest should be 79cm and 84cm when inflated. For the ST category, it is 77 cm and 82 cm respectively. The height of female candidates should be at least 152 cm, and for women belonging to the ST category, the height should be 147cm. The weight should be at least 40kg.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Physical efficiency test

Successful candidates in the standard test will have to undergo a physical efficiency test, in which male candidates will have to complete a 4.8km run in 25 minutes, and women will have to complete a 2.4km run in 14 minutes. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in the written examination.

Additional details can be found on the official website of UPPBPB.