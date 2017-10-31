SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Result Declared, What's Next? SSC CGL 2017 result has been declared at the official website ssc.nic.in for Tier 1 exam.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Result Declared, Tier 2 Exam In December New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CGL 2017 Tier 1 result. Candidates awaiting the same can now check their result at the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 150404 candidates have qualified out of 15,43,418 candidates who had appeared for the exam. 58633 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 115 marks for the category. The cut off marks for general category is 131 and 43476 candidates have qualified.



While SSC CGL result of 10 candidates has not been declared due to Court orders, results of 15 candidates have not been processed as they had appeared in the exam twice. '47 candidates already debarred by the Commission for use of unfair means have also appeared in this examination.'



Meanwhile SSC online registration is open for Junior Engineers Group-B (Non-Gazetted) posts recruitment. Candidates with degree or diploma in the concerned disciplines are eligible to apply for the post.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Result Declared; What's Next? The Commission will conduct Tier 2 and Tier 3 exam in December 2017. SSC has given tentative dates for the exam; however in case there is any change in the exam date the Commission will notify candidates. As of now, the tentative exam schedule for Tier 2 and Tier 3 examination is from 21 December to 24 December 2017.



Candidates can expect the admit cards for the examination from 11 December onwards. 'The Admission Certificate of the Qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 10 days before the conduct of the Tier-II/III Exams.'



In case candidates are unable to download their admit cards online, they must contact the concerned regional offices at least 7 days before the commencement of exams.



