SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Result Declared Online; 1,50,404 Qualify

While 10311 candidates have made it to the Tier 2 exam for JSO post, 15450 candidates have been selected for the AAO post tier 2 exam. 58633 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 115 marks for the category. The cut off marks for general category is 131 and 43476 candidates have qualified.
SSC has withheld the result of 62 candidates (list is available on the website). Out of these, 15 candidates have appeared in the examination twice and 47 candidates already debarred by the Commission for use of unfair means have also appeared in this examination. CGL results of 10 candidates have not been declared due to court orders.
Candidates can check the result at the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Commission plans to conduct Tier 2 and Tier 3 exam in December. 'The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II & Tier-III) Examination, 2017 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 21.12.2017 to 24.12.2017,' reads the official notification.
Admit cards for the forthcoming exam will be released 10 days before the exam date. 'The Admission Certificate of the Qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 10 days before the conduct of the Tier-II/III Exams. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices at least 7 days before the commencement of the examination. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates.'
