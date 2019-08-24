SBI Releases PO Main Exam 2019 Result

SBI PO Main result released on the official website

SBI PO Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for Probationary Officer (PO) main exam held on July 20, 2019. The bank has only released the roll numbers of candidates who have been selected for the next round of selection which involves a group exercise and personal interview. SBI PO Main result 2019 is available on the official website of the bank.

SBI PO main result 2019 is available in pdf format and can be downloaded from the website.

SBI PO Main Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SBI website: sbi.co.in/careers

Step two: Scroll through to the PO Main notification.

Step three: Click on the main exam result link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

SBI PO main Result 2019: Direct Link

The group exercise and interview for SBI PO recruitment is tentatively scheduled in September. The call letters for the group exercise and interview will be released in the last week of August.

Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies were to be shortlisted for the Group Exercise and Interview from the top of the category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

SBI will release the final selection list for PO recruitment 2019 in October.

